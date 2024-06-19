2 kids shot in Colorado, police seeking suspect

The Aurora Police Department says four juveniles were detained after two boys -- 12 and 14 years old -- were shot near Ford Avenue.

APD says both victims are males and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers said they located and detained at least four juveniles who are believed to be involved.

CBS News Colorado's crews captured a tense scene as a SWAT team arrived in an armored truck and pushed crime scene tape further back from an apartment building. SWAT officers and at least one police K9 entered the building after knocking down the door of that apartment unit.

So far, no one is in custody and it is believed that one suspect is still outstanding, according to APD. Officers also believe that the victims knew the suspects as detectives conduct interviews, while CSI collects evidence.

APD also says a weapon and numerous shell casings were located on the scene and the circumstances of what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Neighbors looked on from street corners and apartment balconies. The scene was active for hours and initially spanned several blocks, generally around East Kentucky Place, South Troy Street and East Ford Avenue.