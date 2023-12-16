Watch CBS News
Local News

2 suspects in custody after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery at check cashing business in Commerce City

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Commerce City Police Department says two suspects are in custody, while one remains on the loose after a robbery was reported at a check cashing business.

The department says around 11 a.m. on Saturday three masked men robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco Street and that's when officers arrived on the scene and infiltrated the business. 

410745780-122160830870006308-7372460882390685040-n-copy.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

Officers reportedly chased down and arrested two of the three suspects involved in the incident. There were also no reported injuries. 

It was also reported that as the group of suspects robbed the business, a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle which is to believed to be already stolen, according to Commerce City police. 

The department has yet to release the description of the vehicle. 

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Garcia: 303-227-7147.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 4:45 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.