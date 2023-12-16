2 suspects in custody after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery at check cashing business in Commerce City

The Commerce City Police Department says two suspects are in custody, while one remains on the loose after a robbery was reported at a check cashing business.

The department says around 11 a.m. on Saturday three masked men robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco Street and that's when officers arrived on the scene and infiltrated the business.

Commerce City Police Department

Officers reportedly chased down and arrested two of the three suspects involved in the incident. There were also no reported injuries.

It was also reported that as the group of suspects robbed the business, a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle which is to believed to be already stolen, according to Commerce City police.

The department has yet to release the description of the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Garcia: 303-227-7147.