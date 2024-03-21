1 female suspect wanted by Lakewood police after assaulting man on RTD Light Rail at Wadsworth Station

Police ask for help identifying 2 women in attack at Colorado rail station

Police ask for help identifying 2 women in attack at Colorado rail station

Police ask for help identifying 2 women in attack at Colorado rail station

One female suspect is in custody while the other is wanted by authorities in Lakewood after they allegedly assaulted a man on the RTD Light Rail at the Wadsworth Station when he was unable to provide them with cigarettes.

Lakewood PD

Lakewood police say at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Feb. 13, the suspects asked the man for cigarettes and when the victim replied, "No," one began to yell at him. That's when one of the suspects started punching the victim, while holding him down by his hair.

The second female reportedly stood by yelling racial slurs at the victim with the assault lasting for at least "five or six minutes," according to Lakewood PD.

Lakewood PD

The victim sustained serious injuries to his face along with some of his personal belongings being broken after the assault.

Authorities issued an update Thursday afternoon saying that one of the suspects turned themselves and the second person has been identified.

Lakewood PD encourages anyone with additional information on the suspects are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.