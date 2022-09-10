2 drowning victims recovered from Dillon Reservoir

The bodies of two males who drowned in Dillon Reserovir were recovered on Friday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to the Heaton Bay Campground about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday on two intoxicated males driving around the campground.

Deputies found the vehicle unoccupied and searched the area for more thna an hour both in the campground and by boat on the lake but were unable to locate the males.

Deputies were called back to the campground a short time later where they were shown an area of the beach where two folded piles of clothes were found along with some other personal items. The deputies again searched the beach and surrounding areas in the dark but didn't find the males.

When there was no location that the males had returned overnight, an extensive land, air and water search was initiated by the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit County Water Rescue Team and the Summit County Rescue Group. Searchers utilized land based teams, boats, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS Drones) and underwater Remoted Operated Vehicles (ROV Drone).

The bodies of the two men were found about 1 p.m. Friday in about 15 feet of water, 100 feet of the shore from where the men had left their clothes.

"This is a tragic loss of two lives. I'm incredibly proud of the men and women who participated in the search and recovery efforts and so grateful that we have the necessary training and equipment to do so. Our thoughts and prayers for all involved," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a statement.

The drowning is being investigated. The deceased have not been identified.