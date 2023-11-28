2 dead in shooting at Parker Holiday Inn, investigation continues in Denver suburb

Police in Parker are investigating a deadly shooting that left two dead. Officers rushed to the Parker Holiday Inn at 19308 Cottonwood Drive about 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the Holiday Inn in Parker where the shooting occurred. CBS

When they arrived, they found two people deceased with gunshot wounds.

Parker officers and detectives are at the Parker Holiday Inn, 19308 Cottonwood Drive, investigating two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. We aren’t looking for any additional suspects at this time; however, we are still gathering facts. The call came in at 12:47 p.m. pic.twitter.com/iMPAelDPE9 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) November 28, 2023

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. The investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have not been identified.