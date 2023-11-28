2 dead in shooting at Parker Holiday Inn, investigation continues in Denver suburb
Police in Parker are investigating a deadly shooting that left two dead. Officers rushed to the Parker Holiday Inn at 19308 Cottonwood Drive about 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found two people deceased with gunshot wounds.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. The investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased have not been identified.
