2 dead in 2-vehicle crash involving Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy

Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon involving an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy who was the driver of one of the two cars involved.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at E. Broncos Parkway and S. Blackhawk Street.

CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed the two vehicles.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the agency investigating the crash, one driver died at the scene. The passenger in that vehicle, the dark grey SUV, was injured and rushed to the hospital where they died. The other driver in the white SUV is the deputy who suffered injuries.

Broncos Parkway was closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.