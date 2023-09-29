2 Colorado State troopers hit in Colorado Springs, search underway for driver
According to Colorado State Patrol, two troopers were struck by a driver in Colorado Springs and activated a Blue Alert Thursday evening.
CSP identified the driver as 41-year-old Justin Andrew Kula, who is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10 and weighs 245 pounds with brown eyes and balding.
Both officers were transported to a local hospital, as one reportedly suffered serious bodily injuries.
The vehicle involved in the indecent has also been identified as a dark colored possibly black Lexus RX 330 with the license plate "CO - CDA 346."
Colorado Springs police is currently on scene at the intersection of N. Spruce Street and W. Bijou Street.
