2 Colorado robbery suspects in custody after police chase leads to crash in Englewood

By Kasey Richardson

The Littleton Police Department early Friday morning that two robbery suspects were in custody after attempting to flee from officers until crashing

Around 12:40 a.m. the department tweeted that two suspects were in custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store, off Orchard and Broadway.

Littleton Police Department

The department then issued an update saying the two suspects attempted to flee, which activated a police pursuit. While being chased by LPD officers, the suspects crashed in Englewood and were quickly taken into custody, according to Littleton police. 

Littleton police say the robbery suspects match the description of individuals who've been attempting robberies for the past several weeks in the area. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 2:18 PM MST

