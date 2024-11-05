Watch CBS News
2.5+M ballots returned in Colorado by 9 a.m. Election Day

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. Election Day to drop off ballots or cast votes in person
A total of 2,507,472 ballots had been returned in Colorado by 9 a.m. on Election Day. There are a total of 4,045,182 total active voters in the state. 

According to the Secretary of State's Office, that number includes 2,378,139 ballots mailed or dropped off in ballot boxes across the state and 129,333 ballots cast in person during early voting. 

Of those ballots received by Tuesday morning, 26.81% were Republican, 28.43% were Democrat and 43.14% Unaffiliated voters. 

According to CBS Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, the turnout is lower than typical at this point in a general election. She said to match the 78% turnout in the 2020 presidential race, 1 million Coloradans would have to cast their ballots before the 7 p.m. deadline. 

It's too late to mail in your 2024 Colorado ballot. The deadline to drop off ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voting can also be done in person at a Colorado polling location and according to state law, those who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote in person.

In Colorado, every voter receives a mail ballot at the mailing address provided on your voter registration file. All voters who vote in person must provide identification, such as a Colorado driver's license or Colorado ID. 

Colorado is one of several states that allows voter registration up to and including Election Day. Registering to vote can be done in person at a polling place.

Voters are encouraged to drop off ballots at designated drop-off sites and drop-boxes in time to be received by the county clerk before the polls close. Postmarks do not count; ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.  

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office provides a search option for voters that will show the closest drop box locations to the voter's address. 

To check on your ballot's status, sign up for BallotTrax, a system that will allow you to track your ballot from sent to accepted. Go to https://colorado.ballottrax.net to sign up.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says the envelope needs to be signed when the mail ballot is returned. Drop box locations are open and under video surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

