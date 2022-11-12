18-year-old arrested after overnight questioning in fatal shooting

Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old they had detained Friday evening as part of their investigation into a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and his 14-year-old relative with serious injuries.

Rolando Felipe was handcuffed and charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, the Aurora Police Department announced Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 18 y/o Rolando Felipe was arrested last night charges of 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder. #APDNewshttps://t.co/OUAGlhijw8 pic.twitter.com/0m2yUVrlhK — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 12, 2022

APD detectives found the suspect vehicle in the shooting - described as silver Acura sedan after a resident's surveillance cameras captured an image of it leaving the area - hours after the shooting.

"Using this information, as well as gathering other details by responding officers, Aurora Police Officers were able to quickly identify and detain a person of interest, who is known to the victims," APD stated in a press release after Felipe was taken into custody.

CBS

The two boys were shot as they walked in the 900 block of Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. The location is a few blocks south of Children's Hospital.

According to APD, the gunfire came from that silver Acura that was driving past the two boys.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

An APD spokesperson, Faith Goodrich, did confirm Saturday morning that officers are not actively searching for additional suspects at this time.

CBS

At the shooting scene Friday night, APD's Matt Longshore told reporters, "This is a very tragic situation. A young boy has lost his life, another is hospitalized, that's why we're asking the community about this incident. Youth violence continues to be an issue metro-wide."

The department asks members of the public with information about the incident, and who have not already spoken with its officers, to contact them. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information provided through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913.STOP (7867), and still may remain anonymous.