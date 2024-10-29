15-year-old Colorado girl hospitalized over McDonald's E. coli outbreak, new lawsuit claims

McDonald’s reintroduces Quarter Pounder after E. Coli outbreak linked to onions McDonald’s reintroduces Quarter Pounder after E. Coli outbreak linked to onions 01:19

A teenager from Grand Junction was life-flighted across the state to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora earlier this month due to an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's, according to a newly filed lawsuit against the fast food giant.

That lawsuit has 33 named plaintiffs and was filed in Chicago, where the McDonald's Corporation is based, but of the 75 people around the country identified by health officials as having been sickened from this E. coli outbreak, about one-third reside in Colorado. One Mesa County man has died as a result of E. coli, according to local health officials in the western Colorado community.

Kamberlyn Bowler, 15, of Grand Junction, ate a McDonald's Quarter Pounder at least twice in late September and early October, according to the Houston-based Ron Simon & Associates law firm. Bowler developed gastrointestinal illness, including bleeding and intense abdomen and kidney pain, the law firm said.

Kamberlyn Bowler, a 15-year-old resident of Grand Junction in Mesa County, Colorado, ate a Quarter Pounder with extra pickles on at least two occasions at the end of September and early October, according to a lawsuit filed against McDonald's. Brittany Randall via Simon and Associates

"The longer a young person is on dialysis, the more difficult their medical future will likely be. We are working with Kamberlyn's family to make sure she receives the very best medical treatment and advice," attorney Ron Simon said in a statement Monday. "This sort of illness is as preventable as it is tragic. Our team will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered from this outbreak. We can and will find out how this happened so that we can prevent it from happening again."

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

In another lawsuit filed by Simon's firm against the company, Eric Stelly, of Greeley, Colorado, says he developed E. coli from eating at a Greeley McDonalds.

"Health investigators confirmed that Plaintiff was part of the McDonald's E. coli outbreak," that lawsuit says.

McDonald's announced Sunday that Quarter Pounders will again be on its menu at hundreds of its restaurants after testing ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to the popular burgers that killed one person and sickened at least 75 others across 13 states.

"While the specific source of contamination is still under investigation, early information from the Food and Drug Administration indicates the onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounders may be a source of this outbreak," Mesa County Public Health wrote in a news release. "Fresh-slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items."

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the 26 cases in the state have been reported in nine different counties:

Arapahoe County

Chaffee County

El Paso County

Gunnison County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Routt County

Teller County

Weld County