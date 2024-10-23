Coloradan whose death is connected to McDonald's E. coli outbreak was from Mesa County

Mesa County was the home of the person who died in the McDonald's E. coli outbreak

The person who died in Colorado and whose death is tied to a multi-state McDonald's E. coli outbreak lived in Mesa County. That's according to Mesa County Public Health, which has not released the identity of the deceased person. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it was a man who was in his older years.

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Colorado is the only state where a death has been reported, and it is the state with the most cases of people getting sick from E. coli food poisoning linked in McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

"While the specific source of contamination is still under investigation, early information from the Food and Drug Administration indicates the onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounders may be a source of this outbreak," Mesa County Public Health wrote in a news release. "Fresh-slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items. USDA is also looking into the beef patties on the Quarter Pounder hamburgers."

The CDPHE says there have been 26 cases reported in nine different Colorado counties, and they are located in several different parts of the state:

Arapahoe County

Chaffee County

El Paso County

Gunnison County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Routt County

Teller County

Weld County

The illnesses were reported between the last days of September and through Oct. 11. An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the outbreak is ongoing.

There are a total of 49 people overall from 10 different states who have reported becoming sick. Ten people had to go to the hospital, including a child who developed serious kidney complications.

McDonald's company leaders said on Tuesday that they have taken Quarter Pounders off the menu in states where there have been outbreaks.