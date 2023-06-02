1,300 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, $2,000 cash seized during arrest in Garfield County

Investigators with the Special Problem Enforcement and Response Task Force in Garfield County made an arrest and seized a lot of drugs during an investigation on Thursday. Officers seized about 1,300 fentanyl pills, 45 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000.

Anthony Toovey Garfield County

Anthony Toovey was arrested during the investigation. According to Garfield County, Toovey has been arrested four times this year by the SPEAR Task Force and a total of eight times in Garfield County since he was released from the Department of Corrections and placed on parole on Feb. 28.

Garfield County

Investigators said additional arrests are expected in this case.