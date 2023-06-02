Watch CBS News
1,300 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, $2,000 cash seized during arrest in Garfield County

Investigators with the Special Problem Enforcement and Response Task Force in Garfield County made an arrest and seized a lot of drugs during an investigation on Thursday. Officers seized about 1,300 fentanyl pills, 45 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000.

anthony-toovey-mug.jpg
Anthony Toovey  Garfield County

Anthony Toovey was arrested during the investigation. According to Garfield County, Toovey has been arrested four times this year by the SPEAR Task Force and a total of eight times in Garfield County since he was released from the Department of Corrections and placed on parole on Feb. 28.

fentanyl-pills-bust-garfield-county.jpg
Garfield County

Investigators said additional arrests are expected in this case. 

