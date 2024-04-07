12-year-old boy killed when truck crashes into creek

First responders and a citizen rescued a 12-year-old boy who was trapped in a truck submerged in Clear Creek late Saturday, but the youth passed away despite resuscitation efforts.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies saw two females and a male who ran up the creek embankment screaming for help when deputies arrived at the I-70 westbound off-ramp near Empire Junction, as recounted in a CCCSO press release.

The deputies, along with a Georgetown Police Department officer and a citizen, went into the water to get the 12-year-old out of the truck.

The boy was stuck between the inside of the truck and a boulder, as described in the press release.

The rescuers managed to lift the truck just enough to remove the boy.

The boy was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

"The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office offers our deepest condolences to the grieving family during this very difficult time," the agency stated in its press release.

It did not provide any additional information about the incident, other than it occurred just before 9 p.m.