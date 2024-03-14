1-year-old boy killed in dog attack at Connecticut home

A 1-year-old boy died in Connecticut after a dog bit him, police said, marking the second young child to be killed by a dog in the U.S. this week.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday to a home in East Hartford where the child had been bitten several times by a dog, Officer Marc Caruso, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital, but the boy died "despite the valiant efforts of medical professionals," Caruso said.

The dog that attacked the boy was described as a Dalmatian pit bull mix, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reported.

The death is under investigation, Caruso said, adding that two dogs were removed from the home.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss," Caruso said. "May they find solace and strength during this challenging time."

The deaths comes just days after an infant was killed and the child's parents injured in a dog attack at a New Jersey home over the weekend.

According to Forbes, around 30 to 50 people die due to dog bites each year, and nearly 30% of fatal dog attacks involved a victim between the ages of 1 and 4.