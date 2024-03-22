1 suspect in custody after man attacked on RTD Light Rail at Wadsworth Station

One suspect is in custody, while another remains on the loose after a man was attacked on the RTD Light Rail at the Wadsworth Station on Feb. 13.

18-year-old Jaidyn Drury was taken into custody Friday morning by agents with Lakewood police and is currently being held inside the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, bias-motivated crime and harboring a minor.

Lakewood PD

Lakewood police say at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Feb. 13, the suspects asked the man for cigarettes and when the victim replied, "No," one began to yell at him. That's when one of the suspects started punching the victim, while holding him down by his hair.

The second female reportedly stood by yelling racial slurs at the victim with the assault lasting for at least "five or six minutes," according to Lakewood PD.

Lakewood PD

The victim sustained serious injuries to his face along with some of his personal belongings being broken after the assault.

Lakewood PD encourages anyone with additional information on the suspects are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.