1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins

One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. 

When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. 

Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 4:16 PM

