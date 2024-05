One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting with Aurora police officers. The shooting happened before noon Thursday in the 300 block South Ironton Street.

#APDAlert There is a large police presence in the 300 block of S. Ironton Street. Shots have been fired by police.



One person has been transported to the hospital. No officers are injured.



PIOs are responding to the scene.



This is preliminary information. We will provide an… pic.twitter.com/jRBeMCibuI — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 23, 2024

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.