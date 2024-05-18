Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person rescued after falling 60 feet off cliff near Glade Road in Loveland

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Loveland Fire and Rescue says one person was rescued in the area of 5400 Glade Road after falling 60 feet off a cliff.

The department says it received the call at approximately 8:30 a.m. and the rescue took nearly three hours to complete. The rescue was successful with one person being transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

508a99fa-0098-4d35-9d7e-db7bc7212b96-copy.jpg
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Larimer County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, and Park Rangers, Thompson Valley EMS, and Lifeline 1 also responded to the incident, while Berthoud Fire, Poudre Fire Authority, and Windsor Severance Fire assisted with system coverage. 

This morning at approximately 8:30, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a technical rope rescue in the area of...

Posted by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority on Saturday, May 18, 2024
Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 4:10 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.