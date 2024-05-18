1 person rescued after falling 60 feet off cliff near Glade Road in Loveland

Loveland Fire and Rescue says one person was rescued in the area of 5400 Glade Road after falling 60 feet off a cliff.

The department says it received the call at approximately 8:30 a.m. and the rescue took nearly three hours to complete. The rescue was successful with one person being transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Larimer County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, and Park Rangers, Thompson Valley EMS, and Lifeline 1 also responded to the incident, while Berthoud Fire, Poudre Fire Authority, and Windsor Severance Fire assisted with system coverage.

