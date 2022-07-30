Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person found dead during response to RV fire in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1 person found dead during response to RV fire in Denver
1 person found dead during response to RV fire in Denver 01:21

One person was found dead during the response to an RV fire on Vine Street in Denver on Saturday morning. 

deadly-rv-fire-denver-denver-fire.jpg
DENVER FIRE

According to the fire department, crews responded to the all of 2716 Vine Street, where on person was found dead inside an RV that had caught fire. Denver Police Department responded to conduct a death investigation. 

There was also damage to the exterior of of a nearby garage.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.