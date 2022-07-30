1 person found dead during response to RV fire in Denver
One person was found dead during the response to an RV fire on Vine Street in Denver on Saturday morning.
According to the fire department, crews responded to the all of 2716 Vine Street, where on person was found dead inside an RV that had caught fire. Denver Police Department responded to conduct a death investigation.
There was also damage to the exterior of of a nearby garage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.