Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead after crash that happened at 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Westminster.

Westminster police tweeted around 4:38 on Saturday that officers were on scene investigating a fatal crash that happened at 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. 

9860a35d-960e-45fc-800f-1942dff0f221-copy.jpg
Westminster Police Department

Crews were on scene extricating two people with one being confirmed dead. Three people were transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

Authorities say one vehicle was southbound on Sheridan Boulevard and struck a vehicle that was turning left to 76th Avenue westbound from Sheridan northbound.

1b4ee1f9-23d6-4a4c-980a-551ed0f8b51d-copy.jpg
CBS

Police advise drivers to consider alternative routes as Sheridan Boulevard will be shut down for several hours between 73rd Avenue and 80th while Westminster's Traffic Investigation Team collects evidence and study the scene, according to the department. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 5:02 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.