1 person dead after crash that happened at 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster

One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Westminster.

Westminster police tweeted around 4:38 on Saturday that officers were on scene investigating a fatal crash that happened at 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Crews were on scene extricating two people with one being confirmed dead. Three people were transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Authorities say one vehicle was southbound on Sheridan Boulevard and struck a vehicle that was turning left to 76th Avenue westbound from Sheridan northbound.

Police advise drivers to consider alternative routes as Sheridan Boulevard will be shut down for several hours between 73rd Avenue and 80th while Westminster's Traffic Investigation Team collects evidence and study the scene, according to the department.