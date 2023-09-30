1 man, 1 child dead after crash on S. Havana Street and E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora Police Department confirmed Friday night that a man and child are dead after a fatal crash on S. Havana Street and E. Exposition Avenue.

The department says other additional people were injured in the crash with the extent of their injuries varying.

According to APD, the crash occurred at 6 p.m. and involved two vehicles as one vehicle rolled.

APD says northbound traffic remains closed. All other lanes are open.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevdo issued a tweet Friday night saying: "I'm at this crash scene, please avoid northbound Havana as it will remain closed for an extended period of time at the intersection of Kentucky to facilitate the ongoing criminal investigation."