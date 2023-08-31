Watch CBS News
1 killed when glider crashes in Larimer County

One person was killed when a glider crashed Thursday afternoon in Larimer County. Emergency units from Wellington Fire rushed to the crash site northwest of Rawhide Power Station just before 2 p.m.

glider-crash-larimer-county.jpg
A glider crashed northwest of Wellington in Larimer County on Thursday. CBS

When they arrived, crews found one person deceased at the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. 

The deceased has not been identified until next of kin have been notified. 

