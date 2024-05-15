1 injured in shooting with deputies in Arapahoe County
One person was shot and rushed to the hospital after a shooting involving deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Himalaya Circle on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim has not been identified. Deputies said there was no threat to the community.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office Critical Incident Response Team will handle the investigation.