1 hospitalized in crash between semi, RV on I-70 ramp in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

1 hospitalized after crash on westbound I-70 ramp to North Holly Street
One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash between a semi and an RV early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the ramp to westbound I-70 at Holly Street in Denver.

Two vehicles were involved and one of the drivers was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. 

One person was injured in a crash on the westbound I-70 ramp at Holly Street on Tuesday morning.  CBS

The westbound lanes of the frontage road and Holly Street were closed during the crash cleanup and investigation. 

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

First published on April 9, 2024 / 10:29 AM MDT

