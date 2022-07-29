1 dies after being found inside burning home in Aurora

One person was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire broke out in Aurora. That person did not survive the life-threatening injuries suffered in the fire.

The fire broke out at a multi-family residence near Quincy Avenue.

Firefighters rushed to the fire in at 16378 East Radcliffe Place just after 3:30 a.m. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital where that person later died. Fire crews searched the home and did not find anyone else inside.

That home is attached to another home by a garage. The man who lives on the other side, named Bob, said he didn't even realize the home was on fire.

He told CBS4's Michael Abeyta that he was awoken by firefighters trying to break down his door. He was evacuated from the home and didn't realize how severe the damage was until then.

"From what I could see from the inside it looked like it was contained until I walked around the backside and I saw how demolished the house was," said Bob.

Bob said because he is familiar with the layout of the home and is friends with the woman who lives on the other side, he believes the kitchen caught fire.

Xcel Energy crews were also called to the scene because there was a reported gas leak.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Most of the fire damage was contained to one unit and residents in adjacent homes were expected to be allowed to return to their homes on Friday afternoon, according to the Aurora Fire Department.