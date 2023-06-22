1 death attributed to high water in Arapahoe County, cars swept into creek in Watkins

One person died after high water swept cars into a creekbed in Arapahoe County on Wednesday night. Fire crews pulled a number of vehicles from the area on Thursday morning.

CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area on Thursday where cars were loaded on flatbed trucks and at least one vehicle remained in the creekbed.

CBS

The water may have been as high as 10 feet in some areas on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area, bringing heavy rain and hail.