1 death attributed to high water in Arapahoe County, cars swept into creek in Watkins
One person died after high water swept cars into a creekbed in Arapahoe County on Wednesday night. Fire crews pulled a number of vehicles from the area on Thursday morning.
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area on Thursday where cars were loaded on flatbed trucks and at least one vehicle remained in the creekbed.
The water may have been as high as 10 feet in some areas on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area, bringing heavy rain and hail.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.