1 dead, several injured in 4-vehicle crash in neighborhood northwest of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One person was killed and multiple people injured in a four-vehicle crash in Arvada on Monday afternoon. The crash happened about 4 p.m. at 64th Avenue and Lamar Street. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the 4-vehicle crash in Arvada.  CBS

Lamar Street was closed from 63rd to 65th Avenue and 64th Avenue was closed from Lamar Place to Kendall Street. 

What caused the collision is being investigated. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:19 PM MST

