1 dead after reported road rage shooting involving 2 motorist near Park Avenue and Wazee Street

The Denver Police Department tweeted Friday that one person was pronounced dead after a reported road rage shooting near Park Avenue and Wazee Street.

DPD tweeted around 5:03 p.m. that one person was shot near Park Avenue and Wazee Street and the victim was transported to a hospital with the extent of the injuries remaining unknown at the time. The department also advised drivers to expect delays in the area as the scene was being investigated and processed by authorities.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Park Ave and Wazee. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Expect delays in the area. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/vQFCMLDX62 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 18, 2023

Around 8:30 p.m. Denver police issued an update saying that the person who shot the victim remained on the scene as no arrests have been made at this time.

Outbound Park Avenue is closed at Blake due to DPD's investigation on the incident and will remain closed for several hours while the scene is processed.

The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner's office, according to DPD.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the incident to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).