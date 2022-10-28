1 dead in early morning shooting in Aurora

One woman was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot at Parker and Arapahoe roads early Friday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at 6360 South Parker Road about 2:30 a.m.

That's the parking lot of the King Soopers and Boot Barn stores. Copter4 flew over the scene early Friday which showed several police vehicles and crime scene tape.

Officers have been in contact with the suspected shooter. The investigation into what happened leading up to the shooting continued Friday afternoon.