1 dead, multiple injured in wrong way 4-car crash on E-470 north of Denver

EDITOR'S NOTE: Colorado State Patrol initially reported two fatalities but then around 5:30 p.m. revised that to say only one person had died.

One person is dead and several others are injured after a driver going the wrong way on E-470 hit another car, Colorado State Patrol says.

The crash happened near York Street in Thornton just before 5 p.m. and Thornton police were assisting CSP. Officials say multiple people were taken to the hospital, but they didn't know the exact number or extent of those injuries.

E-470 is closed in both directions and is expected to be for several hours and motorists are expected to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available from officials but Copter4 flew over the scene Wednesday and the crash appeared to involve two SUVs, a minivan and a sedan, with traffic stopped behind them and a large presence of first responders.

