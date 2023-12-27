Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, multiple injured in wrong way 4-car crash on E-470 north of Denver

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

1 dead, multiple injured in wrong way 4-car crash on E-470 in Thornton
1 dead, multiple injured in wrong way 4-car crash on E-470 in Thornton 00:17

EDITOR'S NOTE: Colorado State Patrol initially reported two fatalities but then around 5:30 p.m. revised that to say only one person had died.

One person is dead and several others are injured after a driver going the wrong way on E-470 hit another car, Colorado State Patrol says.

The crash happened near York Street in Thornton just before 5 p.m. and Thornton police were assisting CSP. Officials say multiple people were taken to the hospital, but they didn't know the exact number or extent of those injuries.

E-470 is closed in both directions and is expected to be for several hours and motorists are expected to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available from officials but Copter4 flew over the scene Wednesday and the crash appeared to involve two SUVs, a minivan and a sedan, with traffic stopped behind them and a large presence of first responders.

pm-copter-wednesday-frame-202714.jpg
CBS
Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 5:30 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.