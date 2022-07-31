1 dead in stabbing on Washington Street in Denver

A deadly stabbing was being investigated as a homicide by Denver Police Department on Saturday.

According to Denver Police Department, officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 4800 block of N Washington Street. After the initial response, DPD confirmed on person died in the stabbing. DPD originally tweeted about the response just before 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: The victim of this incident has been pronounced deceased. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2022

This was in the area of the intersection with W 48th Ave and Washington.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.