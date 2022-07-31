Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in stabbing on Washington Street in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A deadly stabbing was being investigated as a homicide by Denver Police Department on Saturday.  

According to Denver Police Department, officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 4800 block of N Washington Street. After the initial response, DPD confirmed on person died in the stabbing. DPD originally tweeted about the response just before 3:15 p.m.

This was in the area of the intersection with W 48th Ave and Washington. 

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.