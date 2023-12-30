1 dead after fatal hit-and-run crash near Alameda Avenue and S. Frazier Court
Aurora police say one person is dead and a search is underway for a driver following a hit-and-run crash.
Authorities with the Aurora Police Department sent out a tweet late Friday night that officers responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Alameda Avenue and S. Frazier Court.
Aurora PD says an adult female victim died from their injuries on the scene as westbound and eastbound lanes from Chambers to Alameda Drive were closed due to an investigation.
There is currently no description of the vehicle involved at this time as the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim.
