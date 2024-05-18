1 dead after serious crash on Highway 85 and 56th Avenue in Commerce City

Commerce City police say one person is dead after a vehicle was struck by an SUV on Highway 85.

The police department says the driver who has been reported dead had run a red light and the SUV that was turning onto 56th had struck the back end of the vehicle which ended up on top of a guard rail.

Serious crash at Highway 85 & 56th after vehicle pictured appears to have run a red light. SUV turning onto 56th (with right-of-way) struck back end of at-fault vehicle, which ended up on top of the guardrail. Both adult males inside transported in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/8GI9i8bNZc — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) May 18, 2024

Both adult males were transferred to a hospital in critical condition following the crash. At approximately 2:07 p.m., Commerce City police issued an update via X, saying that one of the drivers died, while one remains in critical condition.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.