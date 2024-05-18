1 dead after serious crash on Highway 85 and 56th Avenue in Commerce City
Commerce City police say one person is dead after a vehicle was struck by an SUV on Highway 85.
The police department says the driver who has been reported dead had run a red light and the SUV that was turning onto 56th had struck the back end of the vehicle which ended up on top of a guard rail.
Both adult males were transferred to a hospital in critical condition following the crash. At approximately 2:07 p.m., Commerce City police issued an update via X, saying that one of the drivers died, while one remains in critical condition.
