1 dead after serious crash on Highway 85 and 56th Avenue in Commerce City

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Commerce City police say one person is dead after a vehicle was struck by an SUV on Highway 85. 

The police department says the driver who has been reported dead had run a red light and the SUV that was turning onto 56th had struck the back end of the vehicle which ended up on top of a guard rail. 

Both adult males were transferred to a hospital in critical condition following the crash. At approximately 2:07 p.m., Commerce City police issued an update via X, saying that one of the drivers died, while one remains in critical condition. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

First published on May 18, 2024 / 2:32 PM MDT

