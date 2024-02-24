Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting that happened near Parmalee Gulch Road in Indian Hills

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

One person is reportedly dead while another was taken into custody after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Indian Hills. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted that around 3:42 p.m. the Jeffcom Communications Center received a report from a male saying he had been involved in a shooting in the 4700 block of Parmalee Gulch Road. 

Deputies reportedly arrived on the scene and contacted an adult male in the driveway near the residence who was taken into custody. 

When deputies searched the home, they discovered a dead adult male who suffered from gunshot wounds, according to JCSO. 

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two males were known to each other, but the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide by JCSO's Criminal Investigations Division. 

