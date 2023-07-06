Watch CBS News
1 in custody after teen shot, killed in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police have taken one suspect into custody for the shooting death of a teenage boy. Officers rushed to Dunkirk and 59th Place just before midnight on reports of a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. The victim died early Thursday morning in the hospital. A second teenager was also rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Police have taken an adult into custody and say the suspect was not known to the teen. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

