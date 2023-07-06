1 in custody after teen shot, killed in Aurora
Aurora police have taken one suspect into custody for the shooting death of a teenage boy. Officers rushed to Dunkirk and 59th Place just before midnight on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. The victim died early Thursday morning in the hospital. A second teenager was also rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police have taken an adult into custody and say the suspect was not known to the teen.
