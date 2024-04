One person was taken into custody on Thursday morning, accused of starting two small fires in Highlands Ranch. Firefighters rushed to the area of South Broadway just north of Highlands Ranch Parkway about 7:30 a.m.

When crews with South Metro Fire Rescue arrived, they were able to quickly get the fires under control and extinguish the flames.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.