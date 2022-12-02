Winter Storm causes delays, closures along I-70, other mountain roadways

Winter Storm causes delays, closures along I-70, other mountain roadwaysget the free app
A Winter Storm that moved across Colorado on Friday caused several delays and closures of mountain roadways as snow and high winds made for treacherous travel conditions.
NB, SB closed US 287 from Springfield to Lamar
Both northbound and southbound lanes of US 287 are closed between US 160 and Parkway Drive. The highway is closed from Springfield to Lamar due to poor visibility and high winds.
Travelers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
Northbound I-25 closed between Owl Canyon Road and Wyoming border
Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Owl Canyon Road and the Wyoming border. The lanes were closed due to a crash at mile marker 293.
Eastbound I-70 closed between CO 9 and Bakerville
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed due to safety concerns between CO 9 and Exit 221- Bakerville.
Eastbound I-70 closed between Eagle and US 6
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 169: Eagle and US 6, US 24 because there are two semis blocking the lanes.
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed due to safety concerns between Exit 216: US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205: US 6, CO 9, Silverthorne.
Eastbound I-70 closed between CO 9 and Silverthorne exit
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between CO 9 and Exit 205: US 6 and Silverthorne due to safety concerns. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri declared a First Alert Weather Day on Friday due to high winds and a winter storm that will blow through Colorado. The mountains and western Colorado are in for a very fast, heavy round of snow that will start late Thursday night and early Friday morning.