Watch Live: President Biden delivers the 2023 State of the Union
President Joe Biden is giving his second State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress.
Mr. Biden extended a hand to Republicans for bipartisanship, touted the American story of "progress and resilience" while also emphasized the recent strong economic numbers, according to excerpts released by the White House.
Mr. Biden's olive branch to Republicans comes as he faces a divided Congress for the first time since he took office two years ago. A new CBS News poll released Tuesday showed many Americans are still anxious about inflation and the economy, and nearly half say Mr. Biden's policies are making their own families' finances worse.
"My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten," Mr. Biden is expected to say. "Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they're invisible. Maybe that's you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it. That's why we're building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives."
The speech comes days after the government said the U.S. added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969. Mr. Biden will likely bring up the strong jobs numbers during his address, touting them as a sign that the economy continues to grow even as inflation begins to recede.
George Santos and Mitt Romney clashed before speech
Rep. George Santos of New York and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah had an awkward encounter before the president's speech. Romney walked into the House chamber with other senators to take his seat ahead of the speech as Santos stood along the aisle near his own seat.
Romney saw Santos and said, "You ought to be embarrassed," according to a source familiar with the exchange.
Santos called Romney an "a**hole" in return, the source said.
— Ed O'Keefe and Caitlin Yilek
Biden announces that materials for all federal infrastructure projects must be made in America
As the country builds projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law, the president announced new standards requiring all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.
"On my watch," American roads, bridges and highways will be made with American products, he said.
It's not yet clear how that standard will be spelled out and implemented.
Biden tells Republicans who opposed infrastructure bill "we'll fund these projects"
Mr. Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure package that was approved with bipartisan support from Congress last year, a major legislative accomplishment for the president.
While the president lamented that the U.S. dropped to 13th in the world for infrastructure, he said the U.S. is "coming back" because of the investments from the new law.
"Already, we've funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta to Portland," he said. "These projects will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports, airports, clean water, high-speed internet across America.Urban. Rural. Tribal. And folks, we're just getting started."
Mr. Biden thanked the Republicans who supported the law and delivered a message to the GOP lawmakers who opposed it:
"I still get asked to fund the projects in those districts, but don't worry," he said. "I promised I'd be a president for all Americans. We'll fund these projects. And I'll see you at the ground-breaking."
Biden emphasizes building up manufacturing and other blue-collar jobs
As the White House had said, the president focused his economy-related remarks on manufacturing and other blue-collar jobs.
"For too many decades, we imported products and exported jobs," he said. "Now, thanks to all we've done, we're exporting American products and creating American jobs."
The president blamed inflation as a global problem, and on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
"We have more to do, but here at home, inflation is coming down," he said. "Here at home, gas prices are down $1.50 a gallon since their peak. Food inflation is coming down. Not fast enough, but it's coming down."
The president then discussed what his administration is doing, and what Congress has done, to boost the production of semiconductor chips at home, instead of overseas. The bipartisan law Congress passed to boost chip production will help create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, he said. The president claimed the U.S. under his administration has created 800,000 manufacturing jobs even without that law.
Mr. Biden calls for bipartisanship and unity in new divided Congress
The president listed the legislative accomplishments of the 117th Congress, including those passed along party lines with only Democratic support, as well as the measures that were sent to his desk with bipartisan support.
"We're often told that Democrats and Republicans can't work together. But over the past two years, we proved the cynics and naysayers wrong," Mr. Biden said. "Yes, we disagreed plenty, and yes, there were times when Democrats went alone. But time and again, Democrats and Republicans came together."
The president noted he signed over 300 bipartisan laws since taking office in January 2021, including bills reforming the Electoral Count Act and legislation that enshrined marriage equality into federal law.
He encouraged Republicans, now in control of the House, to work across the aisle to continue the bipartisanship in the new Congress.
"The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere," he said. "That's always been my vision for our country. And I know it's many of yours. To restore the soul of this nation, to rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class and to unite the country. We've been sent here to finish the job, in my view."
Democracy remains "unbowed and unbroken"
Mr. Biden continued on to emphasize the resiliency of America. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy and on schools and businesses, but today, "COVID no longer controls our lives," he said.
Mr. Biden also referenced the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, although not by name.
"And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War," he said. "Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken."
Biden kicks off address with congratulations to House and Senate leadership
McCarthy said he has the "distinct honor" of presenting the president of the United States, prompting raucous applause from the chamber.
Mr. Biden began his address at 9:09 p.m. and, after acknowledging the lawmakers, members of the Supreme Court, Cabinet officials and military leaders in attendance, offered congratulations to the new House leadership.
"I start tonight by congratulating the 118th Congress and the new speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy," he said, turning to shake McCarthy's hand. "Mr. Speaker, I don't want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you."
The president then offered congratulations to House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, joking that Jeffries won the race to lead the party even though he campaigned for him.
"Congratulations to the longest serving Senate leader in the history of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell," Mr. Biden said. He went on to congratulate Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is presiding over a Democratic majority that grew by one seat.
The president then extended well-wishes to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who stepped back from House leadership after the November midterm elections.
"And I want to give special recognition to someone who I think will be considered the greatest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi," he said.
Biden expected to mention Tyre Nichols by name
According to his prepared remarks, Mr. Biden will address Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after he was violently arrested in Memphis, by name.
"I know most cops are good, decent people. They risk their lives every time they put on that shield," Mr. Biden will say, according to his prepared remarks. "But what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better. Give law enforcement the training they need, hold them to higher standards, and help them succeed in keeping everyone safe."
Mr. Biden enters House chamber
The president entered the House chamber at 9:03 p.m. to applause and began greeting members seated along the aisle.
As he made his way to the dais, he shook hands with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.
Mr. Biden was trailed by members of the escort committee.
Marty Walsh is the designated survivor
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is the designated survivor, according to the White House. The designated survivor stays behind, away from the Capitol building, in the unlikely event of a mass casualty for the sake of government continuity.
The Supreme Court justices who are in attendance
The members of the Supreme Court entered the chamber to applause. The justices in attendance are: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Mr. Biden appointed.
It is Jackson's first State of the Union as a member of the court.
Two retired members of the Supreme Court, Justices Anthony Kennedy and Stephen Breyer, are also in the House chamber for the address.
McCarthy calls joint session to order
At 8:47 p.m., McCarthy called the joint session to order with a bang of the gavel.
The speaker then named the House members appointed to escort Mr. Biden into the chamber, which included House Democratic and Republican leadership.
Harris announced the senators appointed to the escort committee for the president.
The lawmakers selected to escort Mr. Biden then left the House chamber.
Biden arrives at Capitol
Mr. Biden arrived at the Capitol at 8:38 p.m., after an eight-minute drive down Independence Avenue.
That gives the president plenty of time to start his address on time.
House convenes in joint session as vice president and Senate arrive at chamber
Ending a recess, McCarthy called the House to order as Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Senate entered the chamber.
The House is convening for a joint session for the address from the president on the state of the union.
Harris then moved to take her seat at the dais and will sit next to the speaker for the speech.
"We've got a packed house," she told McCarthy.
Biden departs the White House en route for the Capitol
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left the White House en route for the Capitol at 8:30 p.m. He is motorcading from the White House South Lawn to the Capitol building along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Asked about the state of the union by awaiting reporters, Mr. Biden replied, "It's in great shape and getting better" as he walked out of the White House.
Anita Dunn says the president "understands" people are feeling inflation, and gas prices "should be lower"
Anita Dunn, senior adviser to the president, said the president understands how inflation is affecting American families, and more needs to be done.
"The president took office during the pandemic," Dunn said. "Ten million people who were unemployed. Small businesses were shuttered. … And it has been a time of anxiety and exhaustion, and then we had the war in Europe begin and we've had inflation and of course, he gets it."
Dunn said the "good news" is Americans are going to begin to feel that the country is moving again, as manufacturing jobs return and as infrastructure projects improve roads and bridges across the country.
"I think that he understands, yes, of course people are feeling in particular the effects of inflation and it's starting to come down, but we have a lot more to do in order to get it where it needs to be," Dunn said, adding that gas prices have gone down but "should be lower."
Sanders will highlight the "radical left's America"
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will highlight the "radical left's America" in the Republican response to the State of the Union, according to excerpts released ahead of the speech.
"And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Sanders will say. "Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn't start and never wanted to fight. Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols…all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is—your freedom of speech."
Sanders will call that "crazy" and "wrong," and will also highlight that "Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities."
Read more and watch the GOP response to the State of the Union here.
Biden faces divided Congress in State of the Union
President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night and is expected to tout the nation's economic progress and call for more bipartisan solutions to the nation's problems. Weijia Jiang has a preview.
Here's some of what Biden will say in his address
President Biden, according to excerpts released by the White House, will discuss America as a place of progress and resilience, talk about how "pride is coming back" to the country as blue-collar jobs return, and ask Republicans in Congress to work with him. That last piece is particularly relevant as the president works with a divided Congress for the first time in his presidency.
"Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere," he is expected to say.
Here are three separate excerpts from the president's prepared speech:
- "The story of America is a story of progress and resilience…We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again. Two years ago our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken."
- "My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades too many people have been left behind or treated like they're invisible. Maybe that's you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it. That's why we're building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives."
- "To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere. And that's always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America: the middle class, to unite the country. We've been sent here to finish the job!"
Biden will outline his "economic vision" and tout bipartisanship, White House aide says
White House principal deputy communications director Kate Berner told CBS News' "Red & Blue" that Mr. Biden will be focusing on his "economic vision" in the State of the Union.
"Tonight in the State of the Union, the president is going to once again outline his vision, his economic vision, to grow the economy from the from the bottom up, middle up to reinvigorate parts of the country like Scranton, where he's from, that have fallen behind for so long," Berner said.
Berner also said Mr. Biden will be talking about his bipartisan record from the previous Congress, although the House has flipped to Republican control.
"The president believes that the American people sent him and members of Congress to Washington to get things done, to deliver," she said. "He'll extend, as you've heard say, an open say to members of Congress to work with him. The American people have an expectation that Republican members of Congress to work with him, and we expect to see them meet that obligation."
Sarah Sanders expected to contrast choice between Republicans and Democrats as that of "normal" versus "crazy"
GOP Gov. Sarah Sanders is delivering the Republican response to the president's address.
A Sanders official told CBS News she will say the president is unwilling to defend our border, our skies and our people, and isn't fit to serve as commander in chief.
The Arkansas governor will seek to contrast Republicans with Mr. Biden and the Democrats, claiming Republicans are for freedom while Democrats are for government control. The choice, she will suggest, isn't between right or left, but between "normal" and "crazy," the official said. Sanders will say Republicans are fighting to hold the president accountable, while they stand for safe communities, jobs, and freedom from the "woke" mobs in state capitals.
— Kristin Brown, Kathryn Watson
Trump says he will do a "Play-by-Play analysis" of State of the Union on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will give a "full 'Play-by-Play' analysis" of the State of the Union on his social media platform Truth Social.
"If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted on Truth Social..
It's unclear if Trump meant he will be posting text updates or make a video.
President Biden prepares to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address
President Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address, facing new challenges from the Republican controlled House. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more.
CBS News poll: In a divided nation, Americans do agree on this: Biden should talk about the economy
The State of our Union is… ?
We asked people to describe it, and got some dour assessments: they picked "divided" most of all, followed by "declining" and "weak." Few picked adjectives "strong," or - amid tough economic ratings - "prospering."
- These aren't just one-sided partisan points. Partisans share the sense of division, and decline more than prosperity. It is, in part, a function of such dire views of the economy and inflation right now.
In all, it's a tough environment for a President addressing Congress and the nation.
Read more here
— Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer DePinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna