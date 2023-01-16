Live blog: Denver's 38th MLK Marade

Live blog: Denver's 38th MLK Maradeget the free app
The effort to fight for justice and keep the spirit of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is alive and well in Denver for the 38th year of the MLK Marade.
Young Black cowgirl owning her mission to inspire others
The National Western Stock show honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night by hosting the MLK Junior African American Heritage rodeo, part of the Bill Pickett Rodeo.
It's dedicated to celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls and where the best young athletes compete.
Sadie Jackson, 15, from Centennial is one only a few competitors from Colorado.
Sculptor Ed Dwight among honorees at MLK Jr. business awards in Denver
Our state's business community is preparing to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On Friday June 13, six humanitarians will be honored at the MLK Jr. Business Social Responsibility Awards Luncheon in downtown Denver.
One of the honorees, 88-year-old Ed Dwight of Denver, is known around the country for his artistic talent.
Inside his Denver art studio is a collection of stories told through the sculptures he creates.
Denver Honors local musical pioneer Charlie Burrell for MLK Jr. Day
On Monday, Colorado will join the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but Friday Denver took a moment to celebrate another man in honor of Dr. King's legacy.
Charlie Burrell was the man of honor at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards held in downtown Denver. At 102 years old he is retired now, but back in his day he was a musical giant.
"He was a pathfinder and opened up the path for other people to follow him," said his cousin and fellow musician Purnell Steen.
Dr. MLK Jr. Marade expected to draw tens of thousands in Denver
On Monday, Jan. 16, the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Marade will wind through central Denver. CBS News Colorado will provide coverage of the Marade, starting at 9 a.m., on broadcast and on our live stream.
Marchers will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream" Memorial and roundabout north of 17th and Detroit in City Park.
Denver's Marade is a march and parade. It is both a celebration of successes and recognition of all the work still to be done to advance civil rights and racial equity in Colorado and around the country.
