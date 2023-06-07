Denver Municipal Runoff Results: Mayor's race, city council races

Denver Municipal Runoff Results: Mayor's race, city council racesget the free app
See updating results from the June 6 Denver municipal runoff election which includes the mayor's race between candidates Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough.
Denver mayoral runoff results
Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston are facing each other in the race to be Denver's next mayor.
Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough was chief of staff for former Mayor John Hickenlooper and chair of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.
Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston is a former Colorado state senator who ran for governor and U.S. Senate and lost. Most recently, he was the CEO of Gary Community Ventures.
Denver District 10
Chris Hinds faces Shannon Hoffman in the runoff race in the Denver District 10 city council election.
Denver District 9
Darrell Watson faces Candi CdeBaca in the runoff race in the Denver District 9 city council election.
Denver District 8
Brad Revare faces Shontel Lewis in the runoff race in the Denver District 8 city council race.
Denver District 7
In Denver District 7 Flor Alvidrez is on the ballot against a run-off candidate who dropped out of the race.