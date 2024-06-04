Watch CBS News

"Women in the Forefront" luncheon

The Chicago Network, an organization of Chicago's most senior influential women leaders, is hosting its annual "Women in the Forefront" luncheon Tuesday afternoon. CBS News Anchor Lana Zak, one of the event’s moderators, joined Dana Kozlov.
