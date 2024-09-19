Watch CBS News

Woman strangled for 2 hours by a python

A woman in Thailand is recovering after she was strangled by a python for over two hours. The 64-year-old was doing dishes at her home when she felt a sharp pain in her leg and saw a 13-foot python around her.
