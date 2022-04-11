Watch CBS News

Willie Wilson enters 2023 mayoral race

Weeks after giving away $1.2 million in free gas in Chicago and the suburbs, businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson has entered the race for mayor, challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot after endorsing her four years ago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
