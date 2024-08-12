Meteorologist David Yeomans has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Widespread rain coming Thursday in Chicago Meteorologist David Yeomans has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On