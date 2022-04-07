Watch CBS News

'Who's there to compete against?'

The U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships is kicking off in Delaware with nearly 500 skaters ages 21 to 83 years old. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek meets a 64-year-old from Crystal Lake proving that age ain't nothing but a number.
