Who is new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson? Little-known conservative U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana is now Speaker of the House, gaining unanimous support from Republicans after weeks of intraparty chaos following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Johnson is an ally of former President Donald Trump, who helped lead a congressional push to try to overturn the 2020 election results. North Central College Professor Dr. Suzanne Chod, a congressional expert, joined the stream to analyze what's ahead for Congress.