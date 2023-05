Wheeling police confirmed four teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, died due to the impact of the c Wheeling police confirmed four teens died due to the impact of the crash. Firefighters had to extricate four victims and a total of seven victims were taken to area hospitals. According to the Village of Buffalo Grove, the four teens were students at Buffalo Grove High School, where they played soccer together. Community members are gathering around a memorial to remember the victims.