Watch CBS News

'What are y'all doing in our house?'

A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid, reports Lauren Victory.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.