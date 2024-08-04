Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Waves of showers and thunderstorms move into Chicago area Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On